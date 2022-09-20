Ujjain: CM and top seers dedicate 'Samanvay Nilyam'

Guests release a book during the public function. | FP Photo

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): On the birth anniversary of Swami Satyamitranand Giri Maharaj, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and a host of prominent seers of the country dedicated 'Swami Shri Satyamitranand Giri Samanvay Nilyam' at a programme organised at Hotel Atharva here on Monday. On the occasion CM announced to rename the road from 'Lal Pull' to Harsiddhi Mandir Chouraha after 'Brahmalin Shri Satyamitranand Giriji'.

CM said that Brahmalin Satyamitranand Giri Maharaj had dedicated his entire life for service to humanity.Bowing down before the portrait of Swami Satyamitranand, the chief minister said, "I bow with reverence before Satyamaitranand Giri Maharaj, who led the community in the sacred ideals of Sanatan Dharma and spiritual enlightenment. The Maharaj was full of brilliance, his voice resembled that of Swami Vivekananda." There are three paths to attain the God - the path of knowledge, the path of devotion and the path of action and Swami Satyamitranand was the confluence of the three Trivenis, he further said. Swamiji Maharaj has built the temple of Bharat Mata in Haridwar, which is brilliant and today we have unveiled his statue in Ujjain and he will always be in our heart and mind, said CM.

At the beginning of the programme, Chouhan, Juna Pithadhishvar Acharya Mahamandaleshwar Swami Avdheshanand Giri, Swami Govindev Giri, Swami Punyanand Giri, Swami Akhileshwaranand Giri, Swami Chidanand Maharaj, higher education minister Mohan Yadav, water resources minister Tulsiram Silavat, MP Anil Firojia, MLA Paras Jain and Bahadur Singh Chouhan, Mayor Mukesh Tatwal, Makhan Singh Chouhan started the programme by offering flowers on the picture of Brahmaleen Satyamitranand Giriji Maharaj and lighting a lamp.

At the beginning of the programme, a welcome address was given by Dr TR Thapak, president of Samanvay Seva Trust and vice-chancellor of Chhatrasal University and public representatives welcomed the guests. Trust secretary Mahesh Kanadi gave detailed information about the activities and planning. In the programme, CM honoured Naresh Bhardwaj, who made the idol of Brahmalin Swami Satyamitranand Giri Maharaj. On this occasion a book was also released by the guests. Ashok Bhati conducted the proceedings and Suresh Mord proposed a vote of thanks.

Prior to it, CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan unveiled the statue of Brahmalin Swami Satyamitranand Giri Maharaj at Swami Satyamitranand Giri's ashram at Narsingh Ghat. The statue was unveiled amidst vedic chants. On this occasion, the CM inaugurated the newly constructed Swami Satyamitranand Giri Samanvay Nilayam office located in the premises.