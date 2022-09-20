e-Paper Get App
Ujjain: CM inspects Mahakal Corridor, appreciates phase-I work

Chouhan minutely inspected Navagraha idols at Mahakaleshwar corridor, paintings on stories related to Lord Shiva. The chief minister suggested that the painting's description should be written in simple language for the general public.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, September 20, 2022, 12:51 AM IST
article-image
Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan taking a close look at the construction works carried out under phase-I of Mahakaleshwar Corridor Project, in Ujjain on Monday. | FP PHOTO

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan inspected Mahakaleshwar Corridor work here on Monday. "The Mahakaleshwar Corridor should be given wide publicity. Devotees coming from every corner of the country for Ujjain Darshan, should carry in their mind the indelible impression of Lord Mahakal and the temple corridor,"he said.

CM also appreciated the beautification work done in the corridor under phase-I.

Chouhan minutely inspected Navagraha idols at Mahakaleshwar corridor, paintings on stories related to Lord Shiva. The chief minister suggested that the painting's description should be written in simple language for the general public.

District collector Asheesh Singh apprised the chief minister CM of the Mahakaleshwar Corridor Project in detail.

Mahakaleshwar Corridor should be given wide publicity among the people, so that before the inauguration of Mahakaleshwar Corridor, everyone can get information about the specialties here. After the darshan of Lord Mahakaleshwar, people should see the corridor while departing from Ujjain.

article-image



