Ujjain: Durlabh Kashyap’s gang members get lifer in murder case

Representative Image |

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): The Principal District and Sessions Judge RK Vani convicted the accused Hemant aka Bokhla and Tushar Khatri, residents of Bherunala with life imprisonment under section 302 of the IPC along with one year imprisonment each under section 148 of the IPC and for six years each under section 307/149. The total fine of Rs 18k was also imposed on them.

District public prosecution officer Rajendra Khandegar said that according to the prosecution story on January 18, 2018 at 3.00 am, complainant Jaiprakash lodged a first information report (FIR) at CHL Apollo Hospital, Indore Road, Ujjain against the accused Durlabh Kashyap, Rajdeep Mandloi, Bokhla, Sanu Thakur, Tushar Khatri and their other companions at police station Central Kotwali.

According to him, on January 1, 2018, at 10 pm he was standing at Somwariya Chauraha with his friend Golu and Kanha when he came to know that Pradeep Khatri had been stabbed by someone. Then he, Golu and Kanha went to the Civil Hospital on a motorcycle and as soon as all three of them reached the hospital, all the accused already present started stabbing Golu in the stomach, waist and back with the intention of killing him. When Kanha and the complainant intervened, the accused also stabbed him in the thigh and Kanha in the back and stomach with the intention of killing them. All of them started stabbing and shouting, ‘don’t leave them alive today, kill them.’

The crime was registered by the Kotwali police station. During investigation, the charge sheet against the accused was presented in court. Agreeing with the arguments of the prosecution, the court punished the accused. In the case, accused Rahul and Babu Tire were acquitted on benefit of doubt. In the case, the counsel was guided by deputy director (prosecution) Dr Saket Vyas, counsel Rajendra Khandegar, district public prosecution officer and Umesh Singh Tomar, ADPO gave assistance to them.