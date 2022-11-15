Indore: Government PC Sethi Hospital bags NQAS certification with 85% 

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Government PC Sethi Hospital has added one more feather in its cap by receiving certification from the National Quality Assurance Standard (NQAS). Moreover, the hospital becomes the first district-level health facility in the Indore division to get the quality level assurance tag with an overall score of 85 per cent.

The results of the assessment of NQAS were released on Monday, and the hospital became the only hospital to get the NQAS certification, apart from bagging LaQshya certification twice.

According to Dr Jyoti Simlot, internal assessor and the nodal officer, “The assessment results were released by the government on Monday. PC Sethi Hospital has become the only district-level hospital in the division to get the certification. We have got 85 per cent marks, and some points were cut due to the emergency unit, which is a new setup, but we will improve soon.”

A three-member National Quality Assurance Standard (NQAS) with assessors from Bihar, Chhattisgarh, and New Delhi inspected the facilities at the hospital on September 1 and 2.

“The certification would be valid for three years, and the hospital will get Rs 10,000 per bed to maintain and improve the facilities,” Dr Simlot added.

Points cut on emergency system, radiology

As per the report, the hospital had performed 90 per cent in many criteria like maternity ward, SNCU, and auxiliary.

“Points over which the assessors raised queries were emergency unit, radiology, and general administration,’ officials said, adding, “We will improve the facilities in the next assessment.”