Indore: 40-feet long root of tree found in water pipeline

Indore: 40-feet long root of tree found in water pipeline

When the excavation was done to find the reason, a 40-feet long root of a tree was found in the Narmada pipeline

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, November 14, 2022, 11:57 PM IST
article-image
FP Photo
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Narmada Project officials were taken aback when a 40-feet long root of a tree was found in a water pipeline at Pancham-ki-Phel on Monday.

For the past many days, Pancham-ki-Phel residents were not getting supply of drinking water. They had complained to Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) which sent Narmada Project officials to find out the reason.

When the excavation was done to find the reason, a 40-feet long root of a tree was found in the Narmada pipeline.

The root of a Peepal tree had got inside the six-inch pipeline to such an extent that the flow of water was blocked completely, said Narmada Project superintendent engineer Sanjeev Shrivastava. The root had also cracked the pipeline in some places. The team of Narmada Project workers removed the root and replaced the 40-feet long pipe.  

Indore: Four arrested while to loot petrol pump
article-image

