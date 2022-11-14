e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreIndore: Four arrested while to loot petrol pump

Indore: Four arrested while to loot petrol pump

A joint team of the Crime Branch and Khajrana police in a joint action raided an open ground situated in Scheme No 134

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, November 14, 2022, 11:01 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image | AFP
Follow us on

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Police arrested four members of a gang, named ‘Choro ki Toli’ on Monday while they were planning to loot a petrol pump in the Khajrana police station area.

A joint team of the Crime Branch and Khajrana police in a joint action raided an open ground situated in Scheme No 134. Police arrested Hamid, Firoz, Iqbal and Hasim.

Police said that the accused had previous criminal records. A total of 13 cases have been registered against Iqbal and Hamid in several police stations in the city. The accused Hasim has 3 cases against him. The accused have cases related to drugs and liquor smuggling, Arms Act, gambling, theft and other such crimes registered against them.

Read Also
Indore: BJP activists burn Bengal minister’s effigy
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Indore: Four arrested while to loot petrol pump

Indore: Four arrested while to loot petrol pump

Indore: Man gets life term for raping one-year-old girl

Indore: Man gets life term for raping one-year-old girl

MP: National Lok Adalat held in Narmadpuram

MP: National Lok Adalat held in Narmadpuram

MP: New Dhar district collector assumes office

MP: New Dhar district collector assumes office

MP: Dhar Congress president fires salvo on local admin

MP: Dhar Congress president fires salvo on local admin