Indore: Four arrested while to loot petrol pump

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Police arrested four members of a gang, named ‘Choro ki Toli’ on Monday while they were planning to loot a petrol pump in the Khajrana police station area.

A joint team of the Crime Branch and Khajrana police in a joint action raided an open ground situated in Scheme No 134. Police arrested Hamid, Firoz, Iqbal and Hasim.

Police said that the accused had previous criminal records. A total of 13 cases have been registered against Iqbal and Hamid in several police stations in the city. The accused Hasim has 3 cases against him. The accused have cases related to drugs and liquor smuggling, Arms Act, gambling, theft and other such crimes registered against them.