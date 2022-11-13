Indore: BJP activists burn Bengal minister’s effigy

FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Members of the AJK Morcha of the BJP took out a rally and burned an effigy of West Bengal minister Akhil Giri at Bhanwarkuan Square on Sunday over his misogynist remark on President Droupadi Murmu. The activists first took out a protest rally and then burned an effigy of Giri seeking his sacking from the minister’s post.

BJP city president Gaurav Randive and Dr Nishant Khare were also present. Randive said the misogynist remark against the President was an insult to the entire tribal community and the country. “WB Chief Minister Mamta Banerjee should immediately sack such a minister and apologise to the country,” he said, adding that an FIR should also be registered against Giri.

Khare said that the remark of Banerjee’s minister reflected the anti-women thinking of her government and her minister. Kamal Verma, Rakesh Katara, corporator Mahesh Baswal and other leaders were also present during the protest.