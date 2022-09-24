Ujjain: Dumper hits bike; 1 dead 

Representative Photo |

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Two youths met with an accident at Mullapura-Ujarkheda (Barnagar) Road by colliding with a speeding dumper. Among the two youths one was injured while the other died.

Jeevan Joshi, a resident of Ganesh Colony, Jaisingpura, had gone to drop off his uncle Omprakash Joshi, who lives in Ingoria, on Thursday evening. From there he was returning to Ujjain by bike. He was accompanied by his friend Balaram Joshi. When both of them reached Mullapura-Ujarkheda road by bike, suddenly they were hit by a dumper that was coming from the opposite direction at high speed.

After the collision, Jeevan and Balaram were literally thrown away by the intensity of the mishap. Both were brought to the district hospital for treatment. Jeevan Joshi died here at around 11.30 pm, while Balaram Joshi was badly injured. Jeevan has a mother, wife and two children. He was a labourer by

profession. His death has brought a mountain of grief in his family.

The dumper hit the bike of a young man going from Ghatiya to the market with a friend's bike. The man suffered serious injuries on his head, arms and legs. He has been admitted to the hospital for treatment. The 35-year-old Narayan, son of Antarsingh, was going to the market from Ghatiya with friend Sunil Tanwar's bike. During this, a speeding dumper hit the bike at Jalwa Fanta. In the accident, Sunil fell on the ground and the bike was thrown away. Sunil suffered severe injuries in his arms, legs and head. He has been admitted to the District Hospital for treatment.