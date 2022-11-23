Ujjain: Dogs bite former railway employee fighting menace of stray dogs 

Stray dogs | Representative Image

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): A vigilant citizen who had been repeatedly seeking the intervention of concerned authorities towards the menace of stray dogs across the city for the last two years himself fell victim to stray dogs.

56-year-old Ramesh Kumar Dikshit, a resident of Ved Nagar, is a former loco pilot with the Western Railways. He told Free Press that when he was passing through platform number 1 of the local railway station on Monday night, when he was attacked by four stray dogs who bit him on his leg. Diskhit lodged a complaint at the RPF station. He was treated at the District Hospital on Tuesday.

Dikshit informed that on-an-average 30 persons are attacked by stray dogs in the city every day. According to him, he has complained in this regard on the CM Helpline 14 times since July 24, 2021, but the Ujjain Municipal Corporation officials have not taken his complaints seriously and have filed closure reports. Peeved over such gimmicks, Dikshit met the divisional commissioner during the weekly Jansunwai, here on Tuesday, and sought his immediate intervention to ensure that citizens can exercise ‘Right to Live’.

On the other hand, the Ujjain station manager Mukesh Jain has dispatched a letter to the Ujjain Municipal Corporation commissioner asking him to free the railway station of the menace of stray dogs.

Read Also Indore: Police clueless in Rs 8L cheating case