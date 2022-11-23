Indore: Police clueless in Rs 8L cheating case

Representative Image | File Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Police were clueless about the accused, who duped a Sarafa trader of Rs 8 lakh in a business deal. The police claimed that the accused stayed in a city hotel, and they have collected some CCTV footage from the hotel to identify them.

Sarafa police station in-charge Sunil Sharma said that a couple of days back, a person named Nirmal Jain and his accomplice had met Sarafa trader Jahir Ali and took gold ornaments worth Rs 8 lakh from him. The accused had told the trader that his brother had seen the complainant's advertisement on social media, after which they reached the city from Hyderabad to take a sample of his jewellery. They took the jewellery after giving fake payment receipts of Rs 8 lakh to the trader.

Preliminary investigation revealed that they stayed in a hotel in the Chhoti Gwaltoli area. Based on the entry in the hotel register, the police are trying to establish their identity. Police also received information that the accused were from Rajasthan, and not from Hyderabad. A team has been formed to investigate the case and to identify the accused.

