Indore: 2 women among four booked for trying to run over two women

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Four people including two women were booked for attempting to kill a woman and her daughter-in-law by hitting them with a car in the Betma area, police said on Tuesday. The accused were having a property dispute with the victims. Police are searching for the accused.

According to the police, Madhubai, a resident of Betma, complained that she was having a dispute with four persons in a family. On Monday, the accused started an argument with her for not transferring property in the Betma area in their name.According to Madhubai, the accused threatened her with dire consequences and later they tried to run her over with a car, due to which she and her daughter-in-law Pooja received injuries. Later, the accused also entered their house and threatened them.

The police have registered a case against accused Sikandar, Mubari, Bhuri and Parvin on the complaint of Madhubai under various sections including 307 of the IPC and started an investigation into the case.