e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreIndore: 2 women among four booked for trying to run over two women

Indore: 2 women among four booked for trying to run over two women

They were involved in a property dispute

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, November 23, 2022, 12:42 AM IST
article-image
Representative Image |
Follow us on

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Four people including two women were booked for attempting to kill a woman and her daughter-in-law by hitting them with a car in the Betma area, police said on Tuesday. The accused were having a property dispute with the victims. Police are searching for the accused.

According to the police, Madhubai, a resident of Betma, complained that she was having a dispute with four persons in a family. On Monday, the accused started an argument with her for not transferring property in the Betma area in their name.According to Madhubai, the accused threatened her with dire consequences and later they tried to run her over with a car, due to which she and her daughter-in-law Pooja received injuries. Later, the accused also entered their house and threatened them.

The police have registered a case against accused Sikandar, Mubari, Bhuri and Parvin on the complaint of Madhubai under various sections including 307 of the IPC and started an investigation into the case. 

Read Also
Indore: Argument during traffic jam turns violent
article-image

RECENT STORIES

MP: Priyanka to join Rahul in Burhanpur today

MP: Priyanka to join Rahul in Burhanpur today

Indore: Collector’s rebuke breaks slumber of health officials

Indore: Collector’s rebuke breaks slumber of health officials

Indore: Medical teachers call off strike after education minister’s assurance

Indore: Medical teachers call off strike after education minister’s assurance

Indore: Road mishap claims man’s life, injures 6-year-old daughter

Indore: Road mishap claims man’s life, injures 6-year-old daughter

Indore: Government officer lodges complaint against husband in police jansunwai

Indore: Government officer lodges complaint against husband in police jansunwai