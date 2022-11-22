Indore: Argument during traffic jam turns violent

FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Six youths manhandled two youths at Nagar Nigam Square on Sunday over an argument during a traffic jam. The video of the incident has gone viral.

One of the youth who was beaten up has lodged a police complaint. The police said that Shubham Panwar resident of Bhagat Singh Nagar was beaten up by unidentified youths. The police have registered a case against the accused and a search has been launched to trace them.

Shubham told the police that they had an argument over taking out the vehicle from the jam. The argument got so heated that six youths on bikes attacked him. The victim’s clothes were torn in the attack.

In the video of the incident, a group of youths can be seen hitting two youths in the middle of the Square.