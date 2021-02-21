Ujjain: Disappearance of language is disappearance of culture, says national secretary of Shiksha Sanskriti Utthan Nyas

Ujjain: A national seminar was organised on the theme “Implementation of Indian Languages in National Education Policy (NEP)-2020” under the joint aegis of Maharishi Panini Sanskrit and Vedic University and Shiksha Sanskriti Utthan Nyas.

Inaugurating the seminar, Shiksha Sanskriti Utthan Nyas national secretary Atul Kothari said that about 200 languages have disappeared in India, and the disappearance of language is the disappearance of culture, civilization, and heritage. He added that languages are of utmost importance in education and therefore the new policy must safeguard them. Sanskrit has been brought into the trilingual formula in the new education policy; therefore, we must lead to implement it, he added.

Convener of Indian Language Forum professor, Premlata Chutail presented the welcome address at the programme, whereas the Provincial convenor of the Trust, Rakesh Dhand presented the subject preface. In his address, vice-chancellor of Maharishi Panini Sanskrit and Vedic University, Manmohanlal Upadhyay highlighted the importance of Indian languages in the new education policy. He said that without speech, the beauty of the body remains incomplete similarly education cannot be complete without language.

The guests were welcomed by Tulsidas Paroha, VK Gupta, SK Mishra, Upendra Bhargava, and Sankalp Mishra. The programme was conducted by Pooja Upadhyay and Prashant Puranik delivered the vote of thanks. Along with this, researchers of various languages were present in large numbers on this occasion.