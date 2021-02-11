Ujjain: Development & expansion of Mahakal temple reviewed

Ujjain: Divisional commissioner Sandeep Yadav on Thursday reviewed the development and expansion work of Mahakaleshwar temple with the help of a film and PPT based on the Mahakal Area Development Plan.

Collector Asheesh Singh informed that due to the implementation of the project, the area of Mahakaleshwar Temple will increase by eight times from the current position. Presently, the temple complex located in 2.82 hectares will be expanded by the evacuation of 200 households in the area. Urdu school located nearby will be shifted elsewhere and the construction of dharamshala, discourse, and food hall will begin. These will be made from the amount received from donors. However, the current works are being done with the funds of the temple committee. The timeline for this entire project will be targeted and finalised.

Divisional commissioner instructed that the Mahakal complex should be made progressively and aesthetically appealing. Work should be done to make the premises bright and vivid with lighting at night.

This way the devotees will be able to stay at the temple for recreation. Special attention should be paid to an effective lighting and sound system in the temple premises. It was informed that laser sound systems will be installed at Rudra Sagar, Ram Ghat and Kotithirtha.

Divisional commissioner reviewed the approved project of Ujjain district's Five Year Development Plan, 2021-2026. Municipal corporation commissioner Kshitij Singhal informed that under this self-help groups will be strengthened and small businesses will be encouraged. He inspected the functioning of tourism and heritage development, environmental protection, solid waste management, UMSC service, and e-governance. UDA CEO SS Rawat, additional collectors Narendra Suryavanshi and Jitendra Singh Chauhan and other concerned officials were present.