Ujjain: Mahakal Temple Management Committee nod to entry of devotees at Bhasmaarti from March 17

Ujjain: A meeting of the Mahakaleshwar Temple Management Committee (MTMC) was held on Tuesday under the chairmanship of collector-and-ex-officio chairman of MTMC Asheesh Singh. It was decided in the meeting that the entries of devotees at the Bhasmarti will resume from March 15.

Currently, the entry is restricted but it shall start in its full capacity, soon. The decision on entry of devotees into the sanctum sanctorum will also be considered after March 15.

MTMC administrator Narendra Suryavanshi, Mahant Vineet Giri Maharaj, members Ashish Pujari, Vijay Shankar Sharma, Deepak Mittal and Pradeep Guru, SP Satyendra Kumar Shukla, Municipal commissioner Kshitij Singhal, chief executive officer of Ujjain Development Authority SS Rawat and Smart City chief executive officer of Jitendra Chauhan were present.

Key decisions:

*Online booking system for general Darshan and expansion as well as the promotion of the 8 operating kiosks for instant Darshan booking system in the temple premises- to be continue.

*Free help and availability of facilities for booking an instant Darshan slots for the visitors with no prior booking.

*It was realised that since the facility of online Darshan initiated, the entry of unauthorized persons into the temple has stopped. This leads to a huge reduction in the cases of pick-pocketing and theft.

*The permission for Shayan Aarti has also been granted and its time has been extended till 10.15 pm.

*The operations of the cowshed run by the Mahakal Temple Management Committee is handed over to Mahantarvani Akhand Mahant, Vineet Giri.

*Opening of a foreign currency account to deposit donations received in foreign currency at the Mahakaleshwar Temple as prescribed by the government

*Approval of the need and procedure for land acquisition required for road widening under development work. This includes the widening of Mahakal temple intersection, streets of Bada Ganapati temple, the road from Char Dham parking to Narsing Ghat and the Madhav Seva Nyas road in the street of Urdu school.