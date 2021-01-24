Ujjain: MAHAKAL’S DARSHAN COULD HAVE SAVED TIWARI FAMILY!

Ujjain: Three members of Tiwari family from Siwan district of Bihar could have been saved had they had spent their night in Ujjain on Saturday.

The family members: Avinash Tiwari, his wife Priyanka and younger brother Anurag left from Siwan three days ago. Avinash and Priyanka entered into the wedlock only a couple of months ago. They were travelling in their car to Vadodara (Gujarat) to meet Avinash’s brother.

According to sources, Avinash had a talk with his brother in Vadodara over mobile phone after 10 pm on Saturday. The later asked him to spent his night at Ujjain itself instead of continuing the journey. He also reportedly advised them to visit Mahakal Temple on Sunday morning before proceeding for Vadodara.

However, Avinash decided to continue with his plan and left for Vadodara at the night and became a victim of the tragedy on wee hours of Sunday. During the ill-fated journey the the driver of the car dozed off at the wheels and vehicle barged into the railings of Gambhir River bridge on Barnabar Road, which is located some 20 km from here. Local police fished out bodies of Priyanka and her brother-in-law Anurag. Search for Avinash’s body is underway.