Ujjain Covid-19 Update: Record 152 from city among 170 test positive, 624 under treatment

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): As per the health bulletin of Tuesday released by authorities at 12.05 pm on Wednesday, 170 people tested positive for corona. Among them a total of 152 patients were reported from Ujjain City, Mahidpur reported 14 cases, Badnagar reported 2 cases and Ujjain rural reported a case and Tajpur reported 2 cases while Badnagar reported 1 case and one person tested positive in Ujjain rural.

The number of people who are under treatment for corona in the district has gone up to 624. As of today, 613 corona patients out of 624 patients are under home isolation. The tally of Ujjain has gone up to 19,773 and the toll is 171.

As per health bulletin, out of 2,098 samples, 170 cases of corona positive patient were reported from Ujjain. No cases were reported from, Khachrod, and Nagda tehsil.

The experts here have expressed concerns about the rise in number of positivity rate, which has gone up to 8.1%.

Samples of 5,96,312 people have been taken across the district so far and no report is awaited. The total number of corona winners is 18,978.

A total of 8 people have recovered from Covid-19 infection today.

VACCINATION

A total of 2,049 people were vaccinated in the district on Tuesday. So far 15,71,106 and 14,4,501 people have been administered the first and second dose of anti-corona vaccine, respectively.

Published on: Wednesday, January 12, 2022, 01:34 AM IST