Bhopal: Why are 35 prisoners still in jail, MPHRC to government

BHOPAL (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Human Rights Commission has taken cognisance in a case involving 35 prisoners who are still in Bhopal central jail though their 20-year jail term has ended. They have not been released as they could not pay penalty amount, which the court had ordered following their conviction.

On every Republic Day and Independence Day, prisoners who have completed imprisonment term are released, according to jail manual. The home minister also recommends to pardon few days of imprisonment to release prisoners on two days.

If the prisoners are not able to pay penalty amount, they have to remain in jail for six more months. The Commission has asked officials about the period of their imprisonment. The MPHRC has also asked whether they have filed writ petition through MP Legal Service Authority into the matter. The Commission has asked the director general (jail) to submit reply in three weeks.

ALSO READ Bhopal: Unidentified call stops marriage of minor boy in Chhola Mandir area

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Wednesday, January 12, 2022, 12:55 AM IST