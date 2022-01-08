Ujjain Covid-19 Update: 68 test covid positive; 58 in city, 10 in Mahidpur

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): After over 3 dozen people tested corona positive on Wednesday and over 4 dozen new cases reported on Thursday the number city reported nearly 6 dozen new cases on Friday.

As per the corona health bulletin issued by local administration at 11:30 pm today, a total of 68 people tested corona positive in the district. Among the new patients 58 are from the city while 10 were reported from Mahidpur.

The number of people who are under treatment for corona in the district is now 194.

Among the infected 185 people are under home isolation while 3 persons are under treatment at health facilities outside the district.

The tally of Ujjain has gone up to 19,326 and the toll is 171.

As per health bulletin, out of 2,058 samples, 68 cases of corona positive patient were reported from Ujjain. No cases were reported from Nagda, Ghattia, Khachrod, Barnagar and Tarana tehsil.

The experts here have expressed concerns about the rise in number of positivity rate which is now hovering at3.3%.

Samples of 5,88,234 people have been taken across the district so far and no report is awaited. The total number of corona winners is 18,961.

VACCINATION

A total of 1,742 people were vaccinated in the district on Tuesday. So far 15,61,633 and 14,42,003 people have been administered the first and second dose of anti-corona vaccine, respectively.

Published on: Saturday, January 08, 2022, 09:03 AM IST