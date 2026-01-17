 India VS New Zealand 3rd ODI: Indore's Traffic Diversion Plan Put In Place Ahead Of Match On January 18
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreIndia VS New Zealand 3rd ODI: Indore's Traffic Diversion Plan Put In Place Ahead Of Match On January 18

India VS New Zealand 3rd ODI: Indore's Traffic Diversion Plan Put In Place Ahead Of Match On January 18

For the India-New Zealand ODI on Sunday at Holkar Stadium, Indore police have implemented a special traffic management plan from 12 noon until one hour after the match ends. Entry of general vehicles near the stadium will be restricted; only parking pass holders and emergency vehicles are allowed. Several key roads around the stadium will remain closed

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, January 17, 2026, 12:33 PM IST
article-image
India vs New Zealand 3rd ODI: Student Concession Tickets To Go Live On Dec 31— Check Timings, Prices & Eligibility |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Police have made a special traffic arrangement and diversion plan for the India vs New Zealand One Day International cricket match to be held at Holkar Stadium on Sunday. The traffic changes will be in force from 12 noon till one hour after the match ends.

During this time, entry of general vehicles towards the stadium will be restricted. Only vehicles with valid parking passes and emergency vehicles will be allowed to move near the stadium. Spectators coming on foot from Hukumchand Ghantaghar and Pancham Ki Phel will be allowed to enter the stadium from Janjeerwala Square. People coming from the Lantern Square side can also reach the stadium on foot.

Vehicles with parking passes for Vivekanand School and the Basketball Complex will be allowed entry from the Ghantaghar Square side. Pass holders for parking at ITC and Abhay Prashal will enter from Lantern Square or Yashwant Club Road. For those without parking passes, parking arrangements have been made at Bal Vinay Mandir School, SGSITS campus and the ground at Pancham Ki Phel on a first come, first serve basis.

Several important roads around the stadium will remain closed for general traffic, including the routes from Lantern Square to Janjeerwala Square, Ghantaghar Square to Janjeerwala and Palasia and Ghantaghar Square towards High Court and Lantern Square. Traffic will be diverted through alternative routes such as Madhumilan Square, White Church Road, AB Road, LIG Square, Patnipura and Subhash Nagar as per the direction of traffic police.

FPJ Shorts
Hyderabad Man's Gesture For Long Time Cook's 70th Birthday Goes Viral - Watch Video
Hyderabad Man's Gesture For Long Time Cook's 70th Birthday Goes Viral - Watch Video
Are You 'Cooked'? Do You Need Some 'Curing Time'? Millennials, Here Is Your Handy Guide To Get Acquainted With Gen Z Slang
Are You 'Cooked'? Do You Need Some 'Curing Time'? Millennials, Here Is Your Handy Guide To Get Acquainted With Gen Z Slang
UP Board Exam Admit Card 2026 For Class 10 & 12 To Be Out Soon At upmsp.edu.in; Check Details Here
UP Board Exam Admit Card 2026 For Class 10 & 12 To Be Out Soon At upmsp.edu.in; Check Details Here
Shubman Gill Brings ₹3 Lakh Water Purifier In Indore As Team India Prepares For 3rd ODI Against New Zealand
Shubman Gill Brings ₹3 Lakh Water Purifier In Indore As Team India Prepares For 3rd ODI Against New Zealand

City buses and emergency vehicles will be allowed on selected routes. For the convenience of spectators, city buses will drop passengers near Ghantaghar Square and High Court from where they can walk to the stadium.

The public has been advised to avoid routes such as Palasia to Ghantaghar and Regal Square, Malwa Mill to Lantern and High Court, Geetabhavan Square to Ghantaghar and Malwa Mill, and Industry House to Janjeerwala during match hours.

Read Also
MP News: ICT Head Coach Gautam Gambhir Seeks Divine Edge For Team India At Maa Baglamukhi Ahead Of...
article-image

Parking near the stadium will be very limited, so people are strongly advised to use city buses and public transport. Traffic police have requested the public to cooperate, follow traffic rules and use the diverted routes to avoid inconvenience and ensure smooth movement during the match.   

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

India VS New Zealand 3rd ODI: Indore's Traffic Diversion Plan Put In Place Ahead Of Match On January...
India VS New Zealand 3rd ODI: Indore's Traffic Diversion Plan Put In Place Ahead Of Match On January...
Indore Water Tragedy: 'Smart Cities, But No Drinking Water?' LoP Rahul Gandhi Questions Govt's 'New...
Indore Water Tragedy: 'Smart Cities, But No Drinking Water?' LoP Rahul Gandhi Questions Govt's 'New...
MP News: LoP Rahul Gandhi Arrives In Indore To Meet Bhagirathpura Victims; Jitu Patwari Receives Him...
MP News: LoP Rahul Gandhi Arrives In Indore To Meet Bhagirathpura Victims; Jitu Patwari Receives Him...
Madhya Pradesh January 17, 2025, Weather Update: Cold Nights Stay, Mild Day Relief Expected In...
Madhya Pradesh January 17, 2025, Weather Update: Cold Nights Stay, Mild Day Relief Expected In...
Indore News: Diarrhoea Situation Improving, Claims Health Department
Indore News: Diarrhoea Situation Improving, Claims Health Department