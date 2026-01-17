India VS New Zealand 3rd ODI: Indore's Traffic Diversion Plan Put In Place Ahead Of Match On January 18

India vs New Zealand 3rd ODI: Student Concession Tickets To Go Live On Dec 31— Check Timings, Prices & Eligibility |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Police have made a special traffic arrangement and diversion plan for the India vs New Zealand One Day International cricket match to be held at Holkar Stadium on Sunday. The traffic changes will be in force from 12 noon till one hour after the match ends.

During this time, entry of general vehicles towards the stadium will be restricted. Only vehicles with valid parking passes and emergency vehicles will be allowed to move near the stadium. Spectators coming on foot from Hukumchand Ghantaghar and Pancham Ki Phel will be allowed to enter the stadium from Janjeerwala Square. People coming from the Lantern Square side can also reach the stadium on foot.

Vehicles with parking passes for Vivekanand School and the Basketball Complex will be allowed entry from the Ghantaghar Square side. Pass holders for parking at ITC and Abhay Prashal will enter from Lantern Square or Yashwant Club Road. For those without parking passes, parking arrangements have been made at Bal Vinay Mandir School, SGSITS campus and the ground at Pancham Ki Phel on a first come, first serve basis.

Several important roads around the stadium will remain closed for general traffic, including the routes from Lantern Square to Janjeerwala Square, Ghantaghar Square to Janjeerwala and Palasia and Ghantaghar Square towards High Court and Lantern Square. Traffic will be diverted through alternative routes such as Madhumilan Square, White Church Road, AB Road, LIG Square, Patnipura and Subhash Nagar as per the direction of traffic police.

City buses and emergency vehicles will be allowed on selected routes. For the convenience of spectators, city buses will drop passengers near Ghantaghar Square and High Court from where they can walk to the stadium.

The public has been advised to avoid routes such as Palasia to Ghantaghar and Regal Square, Malwa Mill to Lantern and High Court, Geetabhavan Square to Ghantaghar and Malwa Mill, and Industry House to Janjeerwala during match hours.

Parking near the stadium will be very limited, so people are strongly advised to use city buses and public transport. Traffic police have requested the public to cooperate, follow traffic rules and use the diverted routes to avoid inconvenience and ensure smooth movement during the match.