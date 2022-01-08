Bhopal: Alarming increase in Covid cases, five private hospitals authorised for treatment at fixed rate

BHOPAL (Madhya Pradesh): The Bhopal district administration has authorised five private hospitals for treatment of Covid while deciding the rate of diagnosis, according to district administration official.

The hospitals are City Multi Special Hospital, Citi Hospital, 24x7 Rudraksh Multispecialty Hospital, Maruti Multispecialty Hospital and Green City Hospital. Bhopal Collector Avinash Lawania issued an order in this regard on Friday.

Package Maxim chargeable rate per day

General ward+ isolation Rs 5,000

HDU+ Isolation Rs 7,500

ICU without ventilation+ isolation Rs 10,000

ICU+ Ventilation+ isolation Rs 17,000

These charges include bed charge, nursing charge, in-house consultation, duty doctorsí charge, patientís diet, Ryles tube insertion, urinary track catheterisation, PPE kits, consumable, oxygen, nubulization and physiotherapy.

The facilities, which have not been covered are outside specialists consultation, investigation, Covid test, which will be conducted as per cost fixed by state government. Remdesivir, Tocilizumab etc to be charged as per MRP, high end investigation like chest CT scan/HRCT as per state government rate and surgical intervention.

Besides, the hospitals will be given temporary empanelment under Ayushman Bharat Nirmayam for treatment of Covid patients. The hospitals will provide treatment to Covid patients free of cost as per guidelines.

The hospitals will provide all necessary diagnostic and therapeutic care to Covid patients by professionals in isolation intensive care units, high dependency units and ventilation beds.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Saturday, January 08, 2022, 08:20 AM IST