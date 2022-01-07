Kolkata: Hospital services suspended after doctors and nurses test COVID-19 positive

Kolkata: Calcutta Medical College and Chittaranjan Cancer Medical College suspended operations and reduced the outdoor segment after several doctors and nurses got Covid affected.

According to Calcutta Medical College sources, over 300 doctors and nurses are Covid affected for which there are hardly any nurses and doctors to treat the patients.

“Two to three doctors are only available to treat the patients for which the operations are suspended till we get the adequate number of doctors. Outdoor department will be open with certain restrictions as doctors are not available to treat patients,” said the Calcutta Medical College sources.

Incidentally, on Friday, a total of 18213 fresh Covid patients were reported out of which 7484 patients with a 39.87 per cent positivity rate were found only in Kolkata.

At least 39 new doctors were found Covid positive in Chittaranjan Cancer Medical College on Friday following which even emergency services were partially suspended from this hospital.

“Several cancer patients had to be released as doctors are not available to treat the patients. Cancer is a terminal disease and needs to be addressed properly. We cannot take new patients and also release the admitted patients,” said the hospital sources.

According to Dr. Kajal Krishna Banik, dearth of doctors will be more evident in the state as every day doctors are being affected.

“We still have civic polls and Gangasagar Mela and despite awareness we failed to make people understand to stay indoors. The more people get affected in order to treat them the doctors will be affected,” said Banik.

