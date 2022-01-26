e-Paper Get App

Updated on: Wednesday, January 26, 2022, 12:35 AM IST

Ujjain Covid-19 Update: 121 among 160 test corona positive; Tarana reports 18 more cases

The number of people who are under treatment for corona in the district has gone up to 1,686. As of today 1,654 patients are under home isolation. The tally of Ujjain has gone up to 22,269 and the toll is 173.
FP News Service
Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): The city reported 121 among the 160 people who tested positive for corona across the district on Tuesday.

As per the corona health bulletin released by local administration, a total of 160 people tested corona positive in the district. Among the new patients 121 are from the city while Tarana reported 18 cases, mahidpur reported 9 cases while Khachrod reported 6 more cases of corona.

As per health bulletin, out of 2,056 samples, 160 cases of corona positive patient were reported from Ujjain. No cases were reported from, Khachrod, Barnagar and Tarana tehsil.

The experts here have expressed concerns about the rise in number of positivity rate, which is now hovering at 7.78%.

Samples of 6,23,635 people have been taken across the district so far and no report is awaited. The total number of corona winners is 20,410.

Published on: Wednesday, January 26, 2022, 12:35 AM IST
