Indore: World’s biggest mask to be put on Rajwada Palace for awareness to COVID-19

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In order to create awareness among people about COVID-19 and its different variants, ABVP activists are going to make a world record attempt by displaying the biggest mask of the world on Republic Day.

“As part of Azadi ka Amrit Mahaotsav, a 882 square feet mask will be put on Indore’s iconic building Rajwada Palace on January 26,” ABVP city secretary Lucky Adiwal told reporters here on Tuesday.

He said that they were doing so to convey to people that it is very necessary to wear masks especially at the time when Covid-19 cases are on the rise in the city.

Different world recording books agencies have been invited to the Rajwada to measure the size of the mask so it can make it to the books.

After a few days symbolically displaying the mask on Rajwada Palace, it would be removed and the cloth would be used to prepare bags.

“This way, our initiative will serve two purposes. First, it will encourage people to wear masks. Second, it will give a push to Indore Municipal Corporation’s move to rid the city of plastic bags,” he said.

IMC is encouraging people to make jholas (cloth shopping bags) instead of plastic bags as it is the cause of pollution.

Adiwal said that the bags will be made out of the “big mask”, which is 21x42 square feet, and distributed among residents.

Published on: Tuesday, January 25, 2022, 02:34 PM IST