Indore: National Voters' Day celebration today

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The National Voters Day would be observed in the district on Tuesday.

According to the instructions of the Election Commission of India, National Voters' Day will be celebrated in the district, along with the rest of the country, on Tuesday.

On this day, at 11 am, a programme is being organised in room number 210 of the collector's office. International cricketer Amay Khurasia will be the chief guest of the programme.

Collector and district election officer Manish Singh will preside over the programme. Electoral Photo Identity Cards (EPIC) will be distributed to the young voters and citations will also be distributed to the winning students in the essay competition organised at the college level.

The message of the chief election commissioner, the election commission of India will be read by Singh and voters will also be administered the oath of Voter's Day.

Published on: Tuesday, January 25, 2022, 07:00 AM IST