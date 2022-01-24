Indore: Boost in body donation amid COVID-19, 6 donated this month

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Amid the rising number of Covid-19 cases, body donation has seen a spike in the city as six bodies were donated this month. The body of an old man, Ramanlal Jain, was donated by his family to Amaltas Medical College to fulfil his 18-year-old pledge.

“Ramaklal Jain’s body was donated by his family to fulfil his pledge to donate his body after his death. Surprisingly, his wife had also pledged the same and the family had donated her body to Index Medical College after her death on September 21,” Sandeepan Arya, coordinator of Muskan Group, said.

He said that Indore was leading in organ and body donation in central India and awareness among people about organ donation had been seen in the past few days.

“Six bodies were donated to various hospitals in the city in the past 23 days of this month. Similarly, five eye donations had taken place in a single day, three days ago. We counsel families to take part in this noble cause as donating eyes, skin and body can give a new lease of life to anyone in need of them,” Arya said.

Body donation in Indore

(Data: Indore Society for Organ Donation)

Year - Bodies donated

2011 - 26

2012 - 27

2013 - 37

2014 - 32

2015 - 30

2016 - 39

2017 - 38

2018 - 21

2019 - 23

