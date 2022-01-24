Indore: Municipal Corporation removes structures coming into way of Kulkarni-Ka-Bhatta bridge project

O

Indore:

Indore Municipal Corportation once again started removing commercial and residential sturctures coming into the way of Kulkarni-Ka-Bhatta bridge project.

The bridge is under-construcitnos for past three to four years but yet it has not been completed as many structures are coming into its way.

Many a time, removal drive was carried out but it is stopped mid-stream due to political interference and other disputes.

After vaccting people from buildings coming into the way of the project, IMC once again started derive removal drive at Kulkarni-Ka-Bhatta on Monday morning.

“We are removing structues which are hurdle before the bridge project. Once all sturctures are removed the constructions of the bridge will be completed,” said additional municipal commissioner Devendra Singh.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Monday, January 24, 2022, 02:37 PM IST