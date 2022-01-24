Indore's wonder boy wins PM National Child Award, speaks to PM Modi

Indore

A 12-year-old boy named Avi Sharma of Indore received the Prime Minister's National Child Award.

He is a motivational speaker and a good writer. Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke with the Avi of Indore through video conferencing. Where Avi answered Modi's many questions in his simple tone and dazzled the PM.

Modi asked questions about the Balmukhi Ramayana written by Mastak Avi.

His father Amit Sharma and Vinita Sharma said, “Avi has always been interested in literature and religion since a nascent age.”

Excerpt from the conversation:

Modi - You are a writer, give lectures and you have also written Balmukhi Ramayana. How are you able to do so much work, childhood is left that that too has ended.

Avi - Everything is happening with the blessings of Lord Rama's grace.

Modi: How did the idea of writing about Ramayan come about?

Avi- You have been the source of its inspiration. When we children got frustrated in the lockdown, you got the Ramayana telecast on TV. When I saw the Ramayana, it seemed that the children were forgetting the character of Lord Rama. I have written this Ramayana so that the ideal children of Lord Rama can learn from this Ramayana. Modi- Who are the Gods, who are your ideals. Avi- He is only one, Maryada Purushottam Lord Shri Ram.

Modi- Does everyone in the family gets fed up when you will be doing Ramayana-Ramayana throughout the day?

Avi- My parents support me. From this Ramayana, Mahabharata and Gita, they have guided me.

Modi- Do you often support your arguments with scriptures?

Avi- I do. I tell the children about the scriptures and Indian culture.

Modi- There is some specialty in the water of Madhya Pradesh that such children are born. The land of Avi from has been great. Uma Bharti who has been the Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh. She used to give lectures when she was very young. We also went to listen. She used to give fluent statements. She used to mention the scriptures accurately. She used to speak Sanskrit and the chaupaiyan used to sing and she also had a childish look. I was very impressed. I felt that there is such power in Madhya Pradesh, which such people are prepared in their childhood. Your age and your work prove that no age is too short to do great things. You're not just for the kids, He is an inspiration to the whole society. Whatever you do, do it with all your heart. Do it with the thought that how my work is benefiting the country. Position, prestige and achievements create pressure. Don't let it become a pressure.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Monday, January 24, 2022, 03:08 PM IST