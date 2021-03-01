Ujjain: Couple from Bahadurganj gets first jab under Phase 2 of vaccination

Ujjain: The second phase of vaccination against Covid started in the city from Monday in which people of age group of 45 to 60 year will be vaccinated.

A couple from Bahadurganj was the first to get vaccine under the latest phase. As per the health officials vaccination will be conducted at 3 government hospitals and 3 private hospitals of the city.

District vaccination officer KC Parmar said that vaccination centres are setup in Government Madhav Nagar Hospital, Jiwajiganj Primary Health Centre and Cancer unit located in front of civil hospital. The beneficiaries can also get vaccinated in private hospitals between 9am to 5pm, Parmar added.

For vaccination copies of any of identity proof like PAN Card, Voter ID, Driving License with Aadhaar Card are necessary. One can also apply online to get registered for vaccination. Online registration is necessary for vaccination at private hospital which will charge a fee of Rs 250.

Vaccination officer advised that patients suffering from chronic disease like sugar, blood pressure and others, must take advice of their doctors before getting vaccinated.