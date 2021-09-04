e-Paper Get App

Indore

Updated on: Saturday, September 04, 2021, 12:53 AM IST

Ujjain: Coronavirus in Ujjain: 1 more test Covid-19 positive, takes count to 3 in 5 days

FP News Service
File Photo/ Stock Over! Ujjain administration shut vaccination centres on May 1, to the chagrin of beneficiaries. These centres which were operation April 28 were closed owing to lack of Vaccine stock | FP PHOTO

Ujjain: On the second consecutive day one more person tested corona positive in Ujjain on Friday. The latest cases took the present tally of patients in the city to 3.

In 5 days, three patients have tested positive in the city and they are getting treatment in local hospitals. So far 19,098 people have tested positive in the district. The toll is 171.

As per health bulletin issued at 8.15 pm, out of 1,053 samples, one case of corona positive patient was reported from Ujjain City while no case was reported from the rest of the tehsils of the district including Nagda, Mahidpur, Ghattia, Khachrod, Barnagar and Tarana. Samples of 4,53,827 people have been taken across the district so far and no report is awaited. The total number of corona winners is 18,924.

VACCINATION

A total of 458 persons were vaccinated in the district on Friday. So far 12,75,502 and 3,64, 868 people have been administered the first and second dose of anti-Corona vaccine, respectively.

Published on: Saturday, September 04, 2021, 12:53 AM IST
