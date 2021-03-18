Bhopal: 3 more Mantralaya staff test positive, C-tally 18 in 2 days

BHOPAL: Mantralaya’s corona tally went up to 18 within two days after samples of three more employees returned positive on Thursday.

The spike has sparked panic among employees. Employees’ Union has blamed centralised air-condition for the spread of coronavirus. In the past too, they had raised the issue of centralised AC after 125 employees had tested positive in Mantralaya. Similarly, health department was infected with coronavirus. Top officials including principal secretary health and others were infected.

Sudhir Nayank, Mantralayeen Employees Association president, said, “Today, three more employees tested positive taking tally to 18. Employees are tense. We have handed over memorandum to Chief Minister and Chief Secretary in this matter. Actually, centralised AC is responsible for the spread of Corona in Vallabh Bhavan.”

“Last year too, we had raised the issue. Due to centralised AC, virus kept circulating within same ambience. Last time, nearly 125 employees tested positive but no concrete step was taken in this regard and now again corona has started spreading its tentacles. Need to check it before situation goes out of control.