Ujjain: Congress changes three ward candidates, form of one BJP candidate cancelled

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Congress on Tuesday changed the tickets of the declared candidates for three wards. One nomination form was incomplete, the second ticket was changed as the candidate was not interested in contesting while the third ticket was changed due to the opposition of the candidate.

Congress has now fielded Rajesh Bathli in place of Mahesh Sharma from ward 20 (unreserved). Sharma had expressed his desire not to contest the election, so youth leader Bathli has been given a chance from this ward. He will take on BJP’s Prakash Sharma. Prakash Sharma has been elected corporator from the ward twice. Similarly, Congress has made Bunty Gond its candidate in place of Phoolchand Jharia from ward number 33 (ST open) as Jharia’s form was incomplete and was rejected during scrutiny. The third candidate to be changed is the party candidate from ward number 37 (SC open). Deendayal Badodia has been replaced here and City Congress Committee spokesperson Lalchand Bhartiya has been made the official candidate. Sources said a complaint was made to the high command against Barodiya for rebelling against the party and working to defeat the party in the previous election.

Scrutiny of nomination forms for urban body elections has been completed. The form of BJP candidate Reena Korat from ward 1 (SC woman) has been cancelled due to the caste certificate of Rajasthan. The forms of 22 people including her have been cancelled. Similarly, two forms each from ward 3, 11 and 47 have been cancelled. Now there are 320 names left in the field. Wednesday is the last day for the withdrawal of nominations. After the return of the form on this day, the situation as to the final number of candidates in the fray will be clear.