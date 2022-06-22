Ujjain: CM Chouhan campaigns for BJP's mayoral candidate

CM Chouhan addressing to the public in Ujjain on Wednesday |

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan campaigned for the BJP’s mayoral candidate Mukesh Tatwal and sought blessings from the public in Ujjain on Wednesday evening.

During the Jan Ashirwad Rally, Chouhan targeted the congress party. He said that former chief minister Kamal Nath was camping in Mumbai to save the Maharashtra coalition government, the person who couldn't save his own government in Madhya Pradesh.

Chouhan further said that they were committed to changing the lives of people, therefore public welfare schemes and development works would be conducted simultaneously in the district. He promised that 1 lakh jobs would be provided to youths after establishment of a medical device park in the district.

CM exhorted the Ujjanites not to make a mistake by electing Congress's board in UNC as they would indulge in fighting with each other only.

Chouhan said that he was quite impressed with Mukesh Tatwal, he described him as a very simple and hard working person. He assured that Tatwal would serve the people in true sense.

CM Chouhan also wrote on his twitter that he received unprecedented love and affection from the public in Jan Ashirwad Rally, which was organised by the BJP. He was blessed to get the blessings of elderly mother and thanked everyone, he further wrote.

State BJP president VD Sharma was also present on the occasion and he addressed the gathering as well.

Sharma appealed to the residents of Ujjain to elect BJP’s mayoral candidate Mukesh Tatwal as well as all the BJP’s councillors of the district with historical votes.

Sharma further said that CM Chouhan had made Madhya Pradesh as a golden state. It was the result of the vision of the BJP leadership that Ujjain had emerged as an ideal city.