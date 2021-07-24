Ujjain: City’s youth to ride through most dangerous route of world

Ujjain: Provincial vice-president of Akhil Bharatiya Brahmin Ekta Parishad and Ujjain's secretary of Youth Hostel, advocate Nirdosh Nirbhay will be a part of 10-member team of Indore Bulleter Group's tour of the world's most dangerous road from Kishtwara to Kiler in Jammu.

The group of biker will complete journey of 3,500 km in 16 days. The team will travel to Sachpas and Jhanskar Valley located at an altitude of 15,000 feet, which lies in the Pir Panjal range, a snowy, inaccessible, deep trench area.

It takes around 11 hours to complete the 70 km dangerous route. The Indore Bulleters will hoist Tricolor at the last stop. The team will be led by Anurag Maheshwari and Vinod Likhu.