Ujjain: City's Deepal pays colourful tribute to corona warriors

Ujjain: Surviving a lockdown due to Covid-19 is becoming difficult by the day. ‘Stay home and stay safe’ is the mantra to ward off corona.

However, adopting a creative hobby might help one sustain this confinement.

Meet one such girl Deepal Godha, a resident of Indira Nagar, who is using her creativity to hail the contribution of corona warriors.

To abide by corona curfew norms, she has confined herself to her home. However, she has used the time to create a painting titled “Go Corona Go” to show her respect towards the corona warriors.

Her mother, Sonal Godha, an assistant professor, said that spending time with children can help them grow mentally strong, which is the key to survive this hour of crisis. Her father Vipin Godha said the lockdown has bored children like anything. Phone and TV have proved to be inadequate to keep them busy.

However, activities like painting or crafting or indoor games are better ways of engaging them, her parents said. Deepal aims to inspire other people to comply with corona norms to ward off Covid-19, they added.

During the lockdown children should work on both physical health and mental health, he said.

If elders at home can help them hone their talent then the whole atmosphere becomes pleasant, he said.

If the children are kept busy then they are less likely to face issues like depression, irritation or anger.