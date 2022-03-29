Ujjain: City trade union members join nationwide two-day strike

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): On the nationwide strike call, the City Trade Union members began their two-day strike on Monday over the issues of inflation, unemployment and privatisation. A protest rally was taken out from Tower Chowk and after passing through Shaheed Park and Mungi Chauraha it culminated into a meeting back at Tower Chowk. The protesting employees criticised the government policies and demanded fulfilment of their charter of demands.

The protesters asked the government to check inflation, rising unemployment, demanded restoration of the old pension scheme, implementation of minimum wage, social security to workers, and banning LIC's IPO. The employees will strike their work on Tuesday also.

Asha workers also participated in this 'dharna'. Kuldeep Singh of the United All India Employees Association addressed the gathering. On the second day of the strike, on Tuesday evening a candle march will be taken out at Tower Chowk.

