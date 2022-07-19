Ujjain: City receives more than 15 inch rain

People with umbrella as cover move through a market as rains continued in Ujjain on Monday. | FP PHOTO

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Monsoon has arrived in the city with a bang. After receiving good rainfall in the month of Ashadh now the Sawan is pouring heavily. On Monday with the onset of rain in the morning it went on steadily till afternoon. More than 45 mm rainfall was recorded during the past 24 hours.

Due to substantial rainfall there has been a marked difference in the temperature between day and night. The recorded rainfall in Ujjain is more than 15 inches (376 mm) till 5 pm on Monday. In Ujjain it rains heavily every year on the Mondays of Sawan. This was estimated in the morning itself when the clouds opened up which went on till noon.

There has been a fall in the temperature of the city. The night temperature fell to 23.4 degrees Celsius whereas the day temperature reached 27.4 degrees Celsius.