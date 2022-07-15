Ujjain: Lokayukta arrests MP Housing Board’s clerk for taking bribe of Rs 10,000

Baal Mukund Malviya, clerk of MP Housing Board | FPJ

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Lokayukta police on Friday afternoon caught a clerk of MP Housing Board for accepting a bribe of Rs 10,000 at his office situated in Bharatpuri, Ujjain.

According to reports, the clerk, Baal Mukund Malviya had demanded the bribe for mutation of a house in favour of a complainant, a resident of Dewas.

Malviya demanded the bribe of Rs 20,000 from the complainant. The deal was, however, finalised at Rs 10,000.

(further details awaited)