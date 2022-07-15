e-Paper Get App

Ujjain: Lokayukta arrests MP Housing Board’s clerk for taking bribe of Rs 10,000

The cleark, Bal Mukund Malviya demanded the bribe of Rs 20,000 from the complainant. The deal was, however, finalised at Rs 10,000.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Friday, July 15, 2022, 03:52 PM IST
Baal Mukund Malviya, clerk of MP Housing Board | FPJ

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Lokayukta police on Friday afternoon caught a clerk of MP Housing Board for accepting a bribe of Rs 10,000 at his office situated in Bharatpuri, Ujjain.

According to reports, the clerk, Baal Mukund Malviya had demanded the bribe for mutation of a house in favour of a complainant, a resident of Dewas.

Malviya demanded the bribe of Rs 20,000 from the complainant. The deal was, however, finalised at Rs 10,000.

(further details awaited)

