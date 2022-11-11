Ujjain: Chhattisgarh Governor Anusuiyya Uikey performs bhoomi pujan for Dussehra Maidan stadium

FP Photo

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): The bhoomi pujan of Dussehra Maidan stadium’s construction work was performed by Chhattisgarh Governor Anusuiyya Uikey here on Thursday. The cost of the construction work is about Rs 5 crore. The special guest in the programme was higher education minister Mohan Yadav and Ujjain Municipal Corporation (UMC) mayor Mukesh Tatwal presided over the programme.

In the bhoomi pujan programme, Governor Anusuiya Uikey said that new energy will be given to the players with the construction of a fully equipped stadium. Youths should come forward. Youths are the pride of our country. For the first time in the history of the country, such a big corridor has been built by Shri Mahakal Lok. Another new development chapter has been added to the development of Ujjain, which will be the construction of a well-equipped stadium for players.

Yadav said on the occasion that Dussehra Maidan would be made a well-equipped stadium with an amount of around Rs 5 crore with tireless efforts. Its construction agency will be Ujjain Municipal Corporation. After the construction of the stadium in the Dussehra Maidan, there will be a seating arrangement of about 600 people together. This ground is spread over an area of 1.44 hectare, in which construction will be done for an all-round sports system.

A big VIP stage will be built in the stadium, which will be fully equipped. Yadav said that the stadium would be constructed keeping in mind the basic facilities for our players. Yadav said that the stadium would be named after Late Rajabhau Mahakal after getting it passed by the UMC. While thanking Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and the higher education minister for the stadium, MP Anil Firojia said that the stadium will be constructed keeping in mind the sentiments of the players. He praised the higher education minister and said that whatever work he gets done, he makes it concrete and immortal.

MLA Paras Jain said that earlier there was a belief in people’s minds that only during Simhastha Fair construction works are done in Ujjain, whereas now the matter has been reversed and continuous development works are being done. In this episode, the stadium is being constructed at Dussehra ground. This is commendable and the construction of a fully equipped stadium for the players has made a huge achievement in Ujjain. Jain said that a massive dome would soon be built in the Samajik Nyay Parisar in front of Charak Hospital, Agar Road so that the upcoming big programmes could be organised.