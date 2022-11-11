MP: High Court dismisses petition challenging Ujjain janpad panchayat elections

Representational Image |

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Indore Bench of Madhya Pradesh High Court judge Subodh Abhyankar has dismissed a writ petition challenging the election of president and vice-president of Ujjain janpad panchayat. After becoming the president of Congress party in Ujjain janpad panchayat, BJP leaders had challenged this decision in the High Court, but the High Court dismissed the petition after hearing the concerned parties.

Vindhya Singh of Congress was declared elected as the president and Nasir Patel for the post of vice-president in the election of the president, vice-president of the Ujjain janpad panchayat, which was held on July 27. As soon as they became the president and vice-president, the BJP workers disputed the proceedings and ransacked the panchayat furniture.

Even the higher education minister sat on a dharna and himself threatened of dire consequences. Later, BJP candidate Bhanwarbai and others had filed a petition in the High Court and the notification was stayed under Rule 22. After the High Court’s decision, Congress leader Rajendra Vashisht called it the victory of truth and said that truth can be troubled, but cannot be defeated. Ultimately the truth prevailed. Vindhya Singh, president of the janpad panchayat, said that we had full faith in the court process and eventually emerged victorious. Now development works will be started soon in the area of janpad panchayat through village panchayats, she stated.