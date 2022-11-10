Ujjain: Inter-university Sanskrit and Hindi debate and poetry competition held

FP Photo

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Inter-university Sanskrit debate, state-level Hindi debate and Kalidas poetry recitation competition were held under Akhil Bhartiya Kalidas Samaroh. The winners of these competitions will be rewarded at the closing ceremony of Kalidas Samaroh on November 10 at 4 pm. The theme of the inter-university Sanskrit debate competition was “Kalidasasya Kavyeshu Rajavaibhavarnanam. Sandrushyte Yatha spastam tatha lokajeevanam”. In this, Akshat Joshi of Maharshi Panini Sanskrit and Vedic University, Ujjain won the Jivajirao Scindia gold medal, Dharmendra Mani and Kalidas Samiti first prize of Rs 4k.

In the second place, Himanshu Ayachit from the University of Hyderabad bagged Jivajirao Scindia silver medal, Hasnat Qureshi and Kalidas Samiti Award of Rs 3k. In the third place, Abhash Sharma of Maharshi Panini Sanskrit and Vedic University, Ujjain won the bronze medal, Ishanratnam and Kalidas Samiti Award of Rs 2k. Brahmananda Shukla and Kalidas Samiti incentive award of Rs1k to D Tejakumar of Rashtriya Sanskrit Vishwavidyalaya, Tirupati for securing the

fourth position. National Sanskrit University, Tirupati KG Brahmanand Shukla and Kalidas Samiti gave Rs1k to Suresh Kumar as the fifth prize. Apoorva Gupta of Rani Durgavati University, Jabalpur received the Brahmanand Shukla and Kalidas Samiti incentive award of Rs 1k as the 6th prize. Rs 1k cash prize was given upon receiving the seventh award to Arya Tiwari of Rani Durgavati Vishwavidyalaya, Jabalpur along with Brahmanand Shukla and Kalidas Samiti incentive award.

The team of Abhash Sharma and Akshat Joshi of Maharishi Panini Sanskrit and Vedic University, Ujjain received Gangadevi Dubey memorial silver Vaijayanti Award. An inter-college poetry competition was organised by the Akhil Bhartiya Kalidas Samaroh Committee of Vikram University. Its theme was ‘Selected verses from Malavikagnimitram according to your interest’. First place in the poetry competition was attained by students of Maharshi Panini Sanskrit and Vedic University, Ujjain, Priya Joshi and Kamlesh Mishra Smriti and Kalidas Samiti along with Rs 3k as an award. The second place was attained by Damini More of Maharishi Panini Sanskrit and Vedic University, Ujjain.

Madhurika Girishchandra Trivedi Smriti and Kalidas Samiti Rs 2k cash amount will be provided. Swastik Sharma of Maharishi Panini Sanskrit and Vedic University, Ujjain came third. Sankarshan Vyas Smriti and Kalidas Samiti were given Rs 1400 cash prize. Aarti of Vikram University, Ujjain and Nirjara Yadav of Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya, Indore were given Kalidas Award and Kalidas Samiti Rs 800 as incentives. Cash will be received separately. The late Sankarshan Vyas recurrent silver plaque trophy was received by Priya Joshi and Damini Maurya of Maharishi Panini Sanskrit and Vedic University, Ujjain.

Aarti Sharma and Saloni Panwar, students of the School of Studies in Sanskrit at Vikram University, Ujjain, received the trophy in the form of late Anant Narayan Purohit Avartak Plak Award. An inter-collegiate Hindi debate competition was organised on behalf of Kalidas Committee, the theme of which was “The royalty has been clearly described in the works of the great poet Kalidas, not of public life”. The session was presided over by Prof Devkaran Sharma, Ujjain and the judges were Dr Saroj Kaushal, Jodhpur, Dr Ramesh Chandra Chaturvedi, Vadnagar (Gujarat) and Dr Anita, Agra. Dr Chunilal Budholia’s first prize in this competition was Rs 3k which was received by Nijala Yadav of Devi Ahilya University, Indore.

Dr Devendra Mishra Memorial second prize of Rs 2k was received by Akanksha Trivedi of Vikram University, Ujjain. Dr Devendra Mishra memorial 3rd prize for Rs 1k was received by Apoorva Gupta of Jiwajirao University, Jabalpur. Two participants (Rs 800/- each) were awarded cash prizes by Kalidas Samiti by Aryika Kharaya and Saloni Panwar of Vikram University. On the basis of the highest marks, Vimalchandra Sethia’s recurring silver medal was obtained by Nirjara Yadav and Aryika Kharaya of Devi Ahilya University. Individual highest female participant representative student Rashmi Sethia silver medal award was received by Nirjara Yadav, a student of Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya, Indore. Rashmi Sethia memorial recurrent silver plaque award was received by Ankita Sharma and Akanksha Trivedi of Vikram University, Ujjain on the basis of the highest marks among female participants.

