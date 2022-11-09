Indore: 553rd Prakash Parv celebrated with gaiety

ANANDSHIVRE

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The city was lit with colours of joy as the people celebrated Guru Nanak Jayanti on Tuesday. The gurdwaras in the city were decorated with light and the diwans were decorated with fresh flowers in gurdwaras around the city. The 553rd Prakash Parv, also known as the Guru Nanak Dev birth anniversary celebration was celebrated by the people with gaiety. It is after two years that gurdwaras opened their doors for mass participation of people during their morning prayers and kirtans in the evenings.

Despite a lunar eclipse, the doors of gurdwaras welcomed devotees for the morning prayers. After the sutak period, the diwan was cleaned with holy water and then decorated with new clothes and flowers. People chanted mantras throughout the day.

“The festival was a series of celebration and religious events that started on October 28 and ended on November 8 with the grand celebration of Guru Nanak Jayanti. The celebration is called the Gurpurab celebration where prabhat pheris and kirtans were organised by the devotees in the city.” said Prakash Utsav, president of Guru Singh Sabha.

People from the district also visited various gurdwaras in the city with the main destination being Gurdwara Imli Sahib.

Danveer Singh Chhabra and general secretary Jasbir Singh Gandhi said that langar was organised as per the regular schedules and arrangements were made for special refreshments including Pinni Prasad, Poha, and Kesari milk distributed as prasad.