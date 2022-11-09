Indore: Conman steals Rs 91K misusing milk trader’s credit card

Representative Image | Pixabay

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A conman managed to steal Rs 91,000 by misusing the credit card of a milk trader in the Aerodrome area, the police said on Tuesday. The conman had contacted him and informed him that there were some international transactions using his credit card but the milk trader ignored it and disconnected the call. After knowing about the case, he reached the police station to lodge a complaint.

Aerodrome police station-in-charge Sanjay Shukla said the incident had happened with Ashok Kumawt, a resident of High Link City, in July. Kumawat informed the police that he was holding a credit card of a nationalised bank but he did not use it.

In July, he had received a call from an unknown number. The caller, posing as a bank officer, informed the complainant that there were some international transactions in his credit card. The caller informed that he could convert the transactions into EMIs for his convenience. Kumawat was shocked upon hearing about the international transactions and disconnected the phone. After that, he found that there were transactions of Rs 91,000 using his card. He informed the police that he had not used the credit card.

The police believe that the accused, somehow, gathered the details of his card and managed to steal the money by making unauthorised transactions. After investigations, the police have registered a case against a person on the basis of his mobile number. The police are trying to identify the accused.