Ujjain: Book Jai Gurudev Ashram’s director under sedition, demands Bhim Army

Ujjain: The activists of Bhim Army demonstrated here on Sunday demanding registration of a sedition case against Umakant Maharaj, the director of Jai Gurudev Ashram.

Slogans for change in Constitution are written outside Jai Gurudev Ashram here. From these slogans it appears that the present Constitution is no longer of any use, said a member of Bhim Army. Bhim Army is irked over the issue and its members staged a demonstration at Tower Chowk. They demanded that administration should booked Baba Umakant for sedition.

Bhim Army functionaries said that Umakant Baba’s job is to propagate religion, so why is he getting into political matters. The Army respects him, but cannot tolerate insult to the Constitution. After the demonstration, the effigy of Umakant Maharaj was also burnt by the demonstrators. Heavy police force was present in the area.