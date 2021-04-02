Madhya Pradesh: Bhim Army objects to controversial Facebook post, case registered in Alot

Alot (Ratlam district, Madhya Pradesh): Alot police have registered a complaint against a youth for posting controversial matter on Facebook.

On Wednesday, Govardhan Parmar and members of Bhim Army filed a complaint at Alot police station in which they accused Jitendra Singh, resident of Higdi, of posting “extremely objectionable” comments on Facebook on Bhim Army, which was caste-specific.

“It has hurt the sentiments of people of certain castes,” they said. “By misusing social media platforms, an attempt has been made to disturb the social fabric by posting objectionable comments. There is resentment about the said post,” Govardhan Parmar told police. The police have registered a case against the accused.