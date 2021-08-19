Ujjain: Bohras remember 72 martyrs of Karbala

Advertisement

Ujjain: Muharram is observed to pay tribute to the martyrs of Karbala. On day-10 of the Muharram month of Islamic Calendar on Wednesday sermons were held in masjids and centers. Everyone listened to the Waaz (sermon) following social distancing. Khoejma Chanda Bhai Wala said, a 40-minute recording of Syedna Saheb was heard in the morning between the Waaz and a 50-minute recording after Zauhar and Asr prayers in which three Daiya’s were heard. Maula Imam Hussain, Maulana Ali Akbar and more were remembered. Every year Maktal is taken out after the Johar Asar prayer, but this time according to the government guidelines, the Maktal and group meal was cancelled.

