Khargone: Bohra community in Mandleshwar achieves 100% vaccination target

Mandleshwar(Khargone district, Madhya Pradesh): Shia Daudi Bohra community achieved 100 per cent vaccination target on International Day of Yoga on Monday as all members of the community have been inoculated.

Giving information, community member Mufazzal Hussain said, “Out of 30 families residing in town, 122 members are in 18-44 age group and 31 members are below 18 years of age. On Monday, the vaccination of all the eligible members was completed.

He said Bohra community has achieved target of 100 per cent vaccination with awareness and in compliance with appeal issued by government and as per guidelines issued by their religious leader Saydedna Mufaddal Saifuddin Saheb. Society members Jauhar Saifi, Mufazzal Hussain, Mustan Bawahir, Tayeb Ali, Murtaza Raj, Hatim Ali motivated community members for inoculation.

On this occasion, city panchayat president Manisha Sharma expressed happiness and gratitude towards the community.