Ujjain: Bikers vandalise cars, two booked

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Bike-borne miscreants on Wednesday night unleashed havoc and smashed windscreens of 4 cars parked in front of Vemneshwar Temple near Avantipura. Jiwaji ganj police have registered a case against two unidentified miscreants under relevant sections of IPC.

Vandalism was reported near Vemeneshwar temple road. Car owners Sunil Lohati, Anil Parihar and Jilesh Kashyap, found their parked cars vandalised in the morning hours and immediately reported the matter to Jiwaji ganj Police station limits.

Police have booked 2 miscreants under relevant sections of IPC.

Published on: Friday, December 31, 2021, 12:49 AM IST