Ujjain: Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav at Government Madhav Arts College

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): A special lecture series on the nature of rural settlements was organised here at Govt Madhav Arts and Commerce College on Thursday.

The event was organized by Geography department under Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav to celebrate 75 years of Independence.

Professor of Geography, Government College Dhar, BL Patidar said that settlement is a basic need of human beings; the concept of settlement falls under human geography. Human settlement has always been directed by the needs of individuals and societies, such as the need for†food water and defence. He differentiated between rural and urban settlements.

In his presidential address, principal of the College, Dr JL Barmaiya compared rural and urban settlements in terms of their functions, population sizes and population density. Guest BL Patidar was feted with a memento by the department. The program was conducted by RR Gorasya while Mohan Nimole extended the vote of thanks.

Published on: Friday, December 31, 2021, 12:41 AM IST