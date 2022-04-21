Ujjain: Bahadurganj theft solved; police arrest drug addict thief, confiscate cash and jewellery

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Police have solved the surprising theft that took place at a vegetable trader’s house at Ram Vilas Ki Chawl, Bahadurganj on the intervening night of Monday-Tuesday. The accused is a youth residing in the neighbourhood of the victim who has been arrested. The police have recovered the booty.

Vegetable trader Ravi Harod, his wife and their children were sleeping on the top floor of the house and Ravi’s mother was sleeping on the ground floor at the time of the theft in his house. Cash and jewellery worth around Rs 3 lakh were stolen from a cupboard on the second floor. Harod’s wife had feared that the thief had entered the house through the roof.

When the Central Kotwali police interrogated Pawan alias Hrithik son of Rajesh Baraiyya, who lives in the neighbourhood, he confessed to the theft. Jewellery and other items worth Rs 2.5 lakh have been confiscated from him.

According to the police, Pawan had entered Ravi Harod’s house through the terrace and opened the door of the room in which the valuables were kept with the key which was with Ravi’s mother Laxmibai. When the police got the CCTV footage, Pawan, a drug addict came under suspicion. He told the police that due to his addiction, he had got into a huge debt and had committed the theft to pay off the debt as he knew that Ravi had a good amount of money. That’s why he committed the crime.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Thursday, April 21, 2022, 10:40 AM IST